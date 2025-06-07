Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

In a concerted effort to combat terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, emphasizing the need for decisive international action against terrorism and those supporting it. Lammy expressed unequivocal support for India's fight against cross-border terrorism, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack.

The leaders celebrated the conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, praising the constructive engagement by both governments. The bilateral cooperation extends across multiple domains, including defense, technology, and clean energy, highlighting a robust strategic partnership and economic opportunities heralded by the FTA.

During his two-day visit to New Delhi, Lammy also discussed with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, reiterating the UK's interest in advancing relations. Jaishankar emphasized India's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism, underscoring expectations for international understanding and cooperation.

