Indian Delegation Strengthens Anti-Terror Ties in Europe

An Indian All-Party delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, visited six key European nations to discuss terrorism and strengthen diplomatic ties. The delegation engaged with political leaders, think-tanks, and the Indian community, emphasizing a unified stance against global terrorism, particularly state-sponsored threats from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 11:38 IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad led all-party delegation (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All-Party Delegation (Group 2) led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has returned to New Delhi after a significant diplomatic tour across six key European countries, focusing on terrorism. The delegation included influential Indian political figures and former ministers, aiming to bolster international cooperation against terrorism.

According to BJP MP Prasad, the tour covered France, Italy, Denmark, England, Brussels, and Germany, where delegates met with parliamentary leaders, think-tanks, and the Indian community. They addressed the collective outrage over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, fostering a new level of relationship between India and Europe.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted the common challenges faced by India and Western Europe concerning terrorism linked to Pakistan. Emphasizing international unity, Chaturvedi mentioned that European countries have vowed to press Pakistan on accountability. The mission underscored a commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

