Left Menu

Violence Strikes Colombian Politics: Senator Uribe Turbay Attacked at Rally

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot and critically wounded during a campaign event in Bogota. His party condemned the violence, while the government promised a thorough investigation. The shooting has sparked national and international condemnation, highlighting political tensions in Colombia ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:04 IST
Violence Strikes Colombian Politics: Senator Uribe Turbay Attacked at Rally
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a shocking incident that highlights the perilous nature of Colombian politics, Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot and wounded during a campaign rally in Bogota. The attack has sparked a wave of condemnation from both domestic and international figures, placing security concerns at the forefront of the nation's political discourse.

Uribe Turbay, a potential presidential candidate, was targeted by armed assailants in Fontibon. The senator, who belongs to the right-wing Democratic Centre party, was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing critical medical procedures. Colombian authorities are investigating, with reports indicating a 15-year-old suspect has been detained at the scene.

President Gustavo Petro, condemning the violence, cancelled a planned trip to France and vowed a detailed investigation. This attack underscores the acute vulnerabilities facing Colombian political figures, raising alarms over election security and political rhetoric.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025