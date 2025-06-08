Violence Strikes Colombian Politics: Senator Uribe Turbay Attacked at Rally

In a shocking incident that highlights the perilous nature of Colombian politics, Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot and wounded during a campaign rally in Bogota. The attack has sparked a wave of condemnation from both domestic and international figures, placing security concerns at the forefront of the nation's political discourse.

Uribe Turbay, a potential presidential candidate, was targeted by armed assailants in Fontibon. The senator, who belongs to the right-wing Democratic Centre party, was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing critical medical procedures. Colombian authorities are investigating, with reports indicating a 15-year-old suspect has been detained at the scene.

President Gustavo Petro, condemning the violence, cancelled a planned trip to France and vowed a detailed investigation. This attack underscores the acute vulnerabilities facing Colombian political figures, raising alarms over election security and political rhetoric.