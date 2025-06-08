Left Menu

Amit Shah's Rallying Call Against Corruption in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a visit to Tamil Nadu, addressed the BJP's core committee, criticizing the DMK government for its alleged rampant corruption. Shah visited the Meenakshi Temple, received a warm welcome, and urged the BJP to prepare for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election, promoting a vision for prosperity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday led a key meeting of the Tamil Nadu BJP core committee, asserting that residents are disillusioned with the ''massive corruption'' perpetrated by the DMK government.

Visiting the temple city of Madurai, Shah assessed the BJP's readiness for next year's assembly elections and devised strategies to counter the ruling DMK. "The people of Tamil Nadu are fed up with the massive corruption of the DMK government," Shah declared on social media platform 'X'.

Earlier, Shah visited the Meenakshi Temple, receiving a traditional welcome and engaging in prayers. He emphasized the NDA's commitment to a prosperous Tamil Nadu, while spiritual leaders urged him to address regional issues concerning Katchatheevu and Sri Lankan Tamils. His visit was marked by stringent security measures.

