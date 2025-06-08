Left Menu

Political Tensions Soar After Stadium Tragedy and Election Allegations

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi backed scathing criticism of Karnataka's CM and Deputy CM by Shobha Karandlaje over city crowd mishandling during IPL celebrations that led to a deadly stampede. Joshi also dismissed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegations regarding rigged elections as the Election Commission labeled them unfounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:37 IST
Political Tensions Soar After Stadium Tragedy and Election Allegations
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday reinforced Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje's harsh critique of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. They were accused of having 'blood on their hands' for their 'irresponsible and insensitive' handling of the crowd outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in a stampede during RCB's IPL victory celebrations that tragically killed 11 people on June 4.

Joshi supported Karandlaje's statements from a press conference, where she alleged the leaders chose to celebrate despite the tragedy, placing blame elsewhere and demanded their immediate resignations. 'That is definitely there. I've seen her statement... It is the most irresponsible and insensitive behaviour of both the CM and the Deputy CM,' Joshi remarked.

Meanwhile, Joshi also dismissed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's assertions about electoral irregularities, suggesting that the Election Commission had responded. The Commission labeled the claims as 'unsubstantiated allegations' and described misinformation spreading as 'disrespect towards law.' The contentious political climate continues to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

