Youth Congress Protests Against Sambit Patra’s Remarks
Youth Congress members protested outside BJP MP Sambit Patra’s residence in Odisha over his comments labelling Rahul Gandhi as a 'paid agent of China or Pakistan.' The protest included banners and a scuffle with police. Youth leaders slammed Patra for making derogatory remarks and attempting to divide the country.
Youth Congress members staged a demonstration on Sunday outside the residence of BJP MP Sambit Patra in Odisha's Puri in response to his controversial statements about Rahul Gandhi. The protest, marked by banners and slogans, escalated into a scuffle with police who prevented the activists from approaching Patra's home.
During a recent gathering, Patra's remark referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a 'paid agent of China or Pakistan.' Similar statements were made earlier, creating tension among party members and the public. The protestors, led by Youth Congress state President Ranjit Patra, expressed concerns about Patra's mental stability by bringing an ambulance to the scene.
The Youth Congress accused Patra of attempting to disturb national harmony and create a political divide with his comments. Yashir Nawaz, another Youth Congress leader, criticized Patra for targeting Gandhi and contributing to social unrest.
