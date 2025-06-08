Left Menu

Power Struggle: Gehlot vs. BJP Over Rajasthan's Electricity Crisis

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticizes the BJP government for power cuts and accuses it of mismanaging the power sector. Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar counters that the previous Congress government's poor decisions led to current challenges, while highlighting the BJP's strides in improving Rajasthan's power infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:22 IST
Power Struggle: Gehlot vs. BJP Over Rajasthan's Electricity Crisis
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP-led state government over widespread power cuts, accusing it of severe mismanagement of the power distribution system.

Gehlot's remarks come as the state faces electricity shortages, contradicting prior claims of being a 'surplus state.' He urged the government to address the issues troubling the common man.

Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar dismissed Gehlot's claims as misleading, attributing the power challenges to the previous Congress administration's flawed decisions. Nagar emphasized improvements under the BJP, including increased solar energy and plans for future power infrastructure enhancements.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025