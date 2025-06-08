Power Struggle: Gehlot vs. BJP Over Rajasthan's Electricity Crisis
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticizes the BJP government for power cuts and accuses it of mismanaging the power sector. Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar counters that the previous Congress government's poor decisions led to current challenges, while highlighting the BJP's strides in improving Rajasthan's power infrastructure.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP-led state government over widespread power cuts, accusing it of severe mismanagement of the power distribution system.
Gehlot's remarks come as the state faces electricity shortages, contradicting prior claims of being a 'surplus state.' He urged the government to address the issues troubling the common man.
Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar dismissed Gehlot's claims as misleading, attributing the power challenges to the previous Congress administration's flawed decisions. Nagar emphasized improvements under the BJP, including increased solar energy and plans for future power infrastructure enhancements.
