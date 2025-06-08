Left Menu

Who's Footing the Bill? BJP Questions AAP's Simplicity Claims

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu criticizes AAP's claims of simplicity, questioning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's stay in a luxury hotel during the Ludhiana byelection campaign. He calls for transparency on who will pay the hefty bills, warning against AAP's potential Rajya Sabha influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:16 IST
Who's Footing the Bill? BJP Questions AAP's Simplicity Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has questioned the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claims of simplicity, specifically targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's expenditure during the Ludhiana byelection campaign.

Addressing a news conference, Bittu alleged that Mann, who presents himself as a common man, was staying in a posh hotel room costing Rs one lakh per day, occupying an entire floor. He emphasized that previous leaders stayed in more modest accommodations like the Circuit House or Sutton House.

Bittu raised concerns over the financial transparency surrounding Mann's expenses during an active election code of conduct. Additionally, he criticized AAP for disrespecting Punjabi martyrs and highlighted the election's importance to prevent non-Punjabi representation in Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025