Who's Footing the Bill? BJP Questions AAP's Simplicity Claims

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has questioned the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claims of simplicity, specifically targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's expenditure during the Ludhiana byelection campaign.

Addressing a news conference, Bittu alleged that Mann, who presents himself as a common man, was staying in a posh hotel room costing Rs one lakh per day, occupying an entire floor. He emphasized that previous leaders stayed in more modest accommodations like the Circuit House or Sutton House.

Bittu raised concerns over the financial transparency surrounding Mann's expenses during an active election code of conduct. Additionally, he criticized AAP for disrespecting Punjabi martyrs and highlighted the election's importance to prevent non-Punjabi representation in Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)