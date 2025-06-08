Aaditya Thackeray Signals Readiness for a Strategic Maharashtra Alliance

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader within the Shiv Sena (UBT), has announced his party's willingness to collaborate with any political entity committed to preserving the interests of Maharashtra and its people.

His assertion comes amidst talks of reconciliation between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), aiming for regional solidarity.

Thackeray accused the BJP of compromising Mumbai and Maharashtra's dignity, emphasizing the necessity for unity in order to ensure justice and regional prosperity.

