Aaditya Thackeray Signals Readiness for a Strategic Maharashtra Alliance

Aaditya Thackeray expresses Shiv Sena's openness to alliances prioritizing Maharashtra's welfare. Amid potential rapprochement with Raj Thackeray's MNS, he accuses BJP of undermining regional integrity. Emphasizing unity for Marathi interests, speculation arises around the Thackeray cousins resolving past disputes for regional collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:40 IST
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader within the Shiv Sena (UBT), has announced his party's willingness to collaborate with any political entity committed to preserving the interests of Maharashtra and its people.

His assertion comes amidst talks of reconciliation between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), aiming for regional solidarity.

Thackeray accused the BJP of compromising Mumbai and Maharashtra's dignity, emphasizing the necessity for unity in order to ensure justice and regional prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

