Congress Challenges Modi: The Unscripted Press Conference Controversy
The Congress criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for avoiding open press conferences, suggesting he lacks the courage to participate without scripting interactions. They question his decision to involve BJP President J. P. Nadda in communication efforts, insinuating Modi's avoidance undermines democratic traditions established by his predecessors.
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Monday intensified its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of avoiding unstructured press conferences. They questioned his reluctance to engage in unscripted media interactions, implying it takes time to stage questions and select compliant questioners.
Congress communication head Jairam Ramesh pointed out the Prime Minister's lack of open press engagements over his 11 years in office. He noted that BJP President J. P. Nadda was instead given the task of addressing the media, highlighting what he described as a 'millstone' for the BJP.
Despite the Congress' accusations, the BJP and government officials have yet to respond. The Congress continues to draw comparisons to prior leaders who held spontaneous press meetings, suggesting Modi's approach deviates from democratic norms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Modi
- press conference
- unscripted
- media interactions
- criticize
- BJP
- Ramesh
- Nadda
- democratic
ALSO READ
Congress Demands BJP MP's Ouster Over Controversial Remarks
Delhi Drenched: AAP Blames BJP's 'Four-Engine' Governance for Waterlogging Woes
TMC Condemns BJP MP's Remarks on Pahalgam Attack Widows
Triangular Contest in Gujarat By-Elections: BJP, AAP, and Congress Gear Up
Aam Aadmi Party Slams BJP Over Delhi Waterlogging Crisis