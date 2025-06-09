Left Menu

Congress Challenges Modi: The Unscripted Press Conference Controversy

The Congress criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for avoiding open press conferences, suggesting he lacks the courage to participate without scripting interactions. They question his decision to involve BJP President J. P. Nadda in communication efforts, insinuating Modi's avoidance undermines democratic traditions established by his predecessors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:37 IST
The Congress on Monday intensified its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of avoiding unstructured press conferences. They questioned his reluctance to engage in unscripted media interactions, implying it takes time to stage questions and select compliant questioners.

Congress communication head Jairam Ramesh pointed out the Prime Minister's lack of open press engagements over his 11 years in office. He noted that BJP President J. P. Nadda was instead given the task of addressing the media, highlighting what he described as a 'millstone' for the BJP.

Despite the Congress' accusations, the BJP and government officials have yet to respond. The Congress continues to draw comparisons to prior leaders who held spontaneous press meetings, suggesting Modi's approach deviates from democratic norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

