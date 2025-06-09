Escalating LA Protest Sparks Debate over National Guard Deployment
Protests erupted in Los Angeles as thousands opposed President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops amid immigration crackdowns. The demonstrations, marked by clashes with law enforcement, culminated in arrests and calls from California officials for the Guard's removal, accusing Trump of inciting tensions.
- Country:
- United States
Tensions peaked in Los Angeles on Sunday as massive protests erupted over President Trump's deployment of the National Guard, sparking fiery altercations and blocking a major freeway. Demonstrators clashed with law enforcement who used tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs to control the situation.
With the arrival of approximately 300 Guard troops, anger swelled amongst residents, resulting in a weekend of intense demonstrations. Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the Guard's deployment, labeling it a breach of state sovereignty, and called for their removal.
The unrest underscored the area's fraught political landscape, as federal immigration raids fueled heated resistance, spotlighting the delicate balance between state and federal powers in maintaining order.
