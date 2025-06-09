Left Menu

Escalating LA Protest Sparks Debate over National Guard Deployment

Protests erupted in Los Angeles as thousands opposed President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops amid immigration crackdowns. The demonstrations, marked by clashes with law enforcement, culminated in arrests and calls from California officials for the Guard's removal, accusing Trump of inciting tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:06 IST
Escalating LA Protest Sparks Debate over National Guard Deployment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Tensions peaked in Los Angeles on Sunday as massive protests erupted over President Trump's deployment of the National Guard, sparking fiery altercations and blocking a major freeway. Demonstrators clashed with law enforcement who used tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs to control the situation.

With the arrival of approximately 300 Guard troops, anger swelled amongst residents, resulting in a weekend of intense demonstrations. Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the Guard's deployment, labeling it a breach of state sovereignty, and called for their removal.

The unrest underscored the area's fraught political landscape, as federal immigration raids fueled heated resistance, spotlighting the delicate balance between state and federal powers in maintaining order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
2
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025