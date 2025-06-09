Majhi: The People's Leader and the Fight Against Corruption
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlights his government's first year achievements, noting no corruption allegations. Celebrated as the 'people’s government', Majhi credits public engagement for this reputation. With plans for economic growth, he emphasizes rooting out corruption, referencing a high-profile recent arrest.
- Country:
- India
In a sweeping declaration reflecting on his first year in office, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that his government had successfully avoided any corruption allegations during this period. He emphasized the administration's focus on transparency, earning it the moniker 'people's government' due to its grassroots outreach.
Majhi lauded the various public engagement initiatives his government undertook. Through public hearings, the Chief Minister personally interacted with thousands of citizens, addressing their grievances and connecting directly with the community. This approach, he believes, has strengthened the emotional bond between the government and the people.
Looking ahead, Majhi highlighted a strong anti-corruption stance, reaffirmed by the recent arrest of a corrupt official. The Chief Minister outlined ambitious economic goals for Odisha, envisioning it as a USD 500 billion economy by 2036. Acknowledging the challenges, Majhi remains focused on transformative growth and continued transparency.
