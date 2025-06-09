Left Menu

Majhi: The People's Leader and the Fight Against Corruption

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlights his government's first year achievements, noting no corruption allegations. Celebrated as the 'people’s government', Majhi credits public engagement for this reputation. With plans for economic growth, he emphasizes rooting out corruption, referencing a high-profile recent arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:48 IST
Majhi: The People's Leader and the Fight Against Corruption
Odisha Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping declaration reflecting on his first year in office, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that his government had successfully avoided any corruption allegations during this period. He emphasized the administration's focus on transparency, earning it the moniker 'people's government' due to its grassroots outreach.

Majhi lauded the various public engagement initiatives his government undertook. Through public hearings, the Chief Minister personally interacted with thousands of citizens, addressing their grievances and connecting directly with the community. This approach, he believes, has strengthened the emotional bond between the government and the people.

Looking ahead, Majhi highlighted a strong anti-corruption stance, reaffirmed by the recent arrest of a corrupt official. The Chief Minister outlined ambitious economic goals for Odisha, envisioning it as a USD 500 billion economy by 2036. Acknowledging the challenges, Majhi remains focused on transformative growth and continued transparency.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025