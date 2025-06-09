Left Menu

Escalating Protests and National Guard Deployment Shake Los Angeles

Protests erupted in Los Angeles amid President Trump's deployment of the National Guard, sparking intense standoffs with law enforcement. Demonstrators blocked highways and set autonomous vehicles ablaze. While police battled to control the chaos, local officials criticized Trump's actions as exacerbating tensions, igniting debates on state sovereignty and federal intervention.

  • Country:
  • United States

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday in response to President Trump's deployment of the National Guard. Demonstrators blocked major freeways, and tensions reached a boiling point as self-driving cars were set on fire.

Law enforcement used tear gas and rubber bullets to control the crowd, leading to scattered clashes with protesters throwing objects and fireworks. Authorities arrested several individuals throughout the weekend, including for actions such as throwing Molotov cocktails at officers.

Governor Newsom criticized the deployment as a breach of state sovereignty, urging the president to withdraw the Guard. Meanwhile, escalating protests in several areas have prompted discussions on federal versus state authority in managing civil unrest.

