Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's Celebratory Claims Amid Growing Concerns
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government's achievements as it celebrates 11 years under Modi, questioning progress in education, employment, and economic activities. Yadav and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge both accused the government of undermining democratic institutions and failing to coordinate effectively between central and state policies.
- Country:
- India
Amid celebrations of the Modi government's 11-year tenure, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique of the BJP administrations at both the central and Uttar Pradesh levels. Questioning the government's achievements, Yadav raised issues regarding education, employment, and economic initiatives, highlighting a lack of coordination in ongoing schemes.
Speaking to the press, Yadav emphasized the need for accountability, stating that the combined tenure of BJP-led governments in the center and Uttar Pradesh amounts to 20 years. He expressed concern over the insufficient progress made in diverse sectors and called into question the impact of current schemes on local communities.
In a parallel critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the Modi-led government's record, accusing it of eroding democratic foundations and diminishing the autonomy of constitutional bodies. Kharge alleged that the BJP has systematically weakened the federal structure, compromising the rights of states, and imposing a one-party dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Education Dilemma: Faith and Protests Amid Recruitment Crisis
Maharashtra's 'Shalarth ID' Scandal: Uncovering the Rs 100 Crore Education Scam
Transforming Education: Uttar Pradesh's Project Alankaar Shines at NDA Conclave
Ladakh Leaders Seek Breakthrough in Next Round of Employment Talks
CM Yogi's Educational Revolution: From Virtual Classrooms to Summer Camps