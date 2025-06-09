Jharkhand Congress to Craft Roadmap for SC Community Development

Senior Congress leader Radha Krishna Kishore declared on Monday that the Jharkhand unit of the party will convene a state-level meeting on June 11 to outline a roadmap for the socio-economic upliftment of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

In his role as Jharkhand's finance minister, Kishore emphasized the state's commitment to establishing an advisory council and commission aimed at the betterment of the SC community, something previously neglected by the BJP government. He clarified that similar promises made by the BJP during their tenure remained unfulfilled.

Kishore underscored the urgency for this initiative, noting the SC population stands at approximately 50 lakh, yet their economic conditions lag behind, with a per capita income estimated at less than Rs 60,000 annually. A meeting featuring prominent leaders within the SC community is set to happen, aiming at drafting a comprehensive strategy.

