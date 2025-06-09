Starmer's Winter Fuel Payment U-Turn: A Response to Political Pressure

In a significant policy reversal, Britain will restore winter fuel payments to millions of pensioners, responding to months of political pressure faced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

After assuming office last July, Starmer's Labour government had reduced these payments for all but the poorest pensioners, citing fiscal repair after the previous Conservative administration. On Monday, the government announced that payments would be restored for 9 million pensioners, excluding only those earning above 35,000 pounds annually.

The decision follows opposition from Labour lawmakers and electoral challenges from Nigel Farage's Reform UK, which has gained traction in national opinion polls.