Violence Erupts at Gaza Food Distribution Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israeli forces and allied local gunmen opened fire early Monday on Palestinians approaching a food distribution centre in the Gaza Strip. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the shooting resulted in the deaths of six individuals.

Witnesses state the gunmen were allied with the Israeli military, retreating into a military zone following stone-throwing by the crowd. The Israeli military has not commented, but this incident adds to a series of shootings that have left over 127 dead and hundreds wounded since a new food distribution system was introduced.

The UN and aid groups have rejected this system for bypassing Hamas. Experts warn that Gaza faces famine amid Israel's blockade and military campaigns. The situation underscores ongoing humanitarian challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)