Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi's Health Check-Up at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital: Latest Updates

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for a medical check-up, just days after being in Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital due to high blood pressure. Her condition was stable. Previously, she was admitted to SGRH in February for medical observation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:33 IST
Sonia Gandhi's Health Check-Up at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital: Latest Updates
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday for a routine medical examination, according to sources familiar with the situation. The visit came shortly after an episode of high blood pressure during a stay in Shimla.

Gandhi, 78, was at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla following her health complaint. Dr. Aman, Deputy Medical Superintendent at IGMC, mentioned that while her blood pressure was elevated, other vitals were normal.

Gandhi's visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital included several tests. Earlier this year in February, she was temporarily admitted there for observational purposes by a team of medical professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025