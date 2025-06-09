Sonia Gandhi's Health Check-Up at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital: Latest Updates

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday for a routine medical examination, according to sources familiar with the situation. The visit came shortly after an episode of high blood pressure during a stay in Shimla.

Gandhi, 78, was at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla following her health complaint. Dr. Aman, Deputy Medical Superintendent at IGMC, mentioned that while her blood pressure was elevated, other vitals were normal.

Gandhi's visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital included several tests. Earlier this year in February, she was temporarily admitted there for observational purposes by a team of medical professionals.

