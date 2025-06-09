Left Menu

Trump Engages Netanyahu Amid Gaza Aid and Iran Diplomacy

President Donald Trump is scheduled to communicate with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he seeks to expedite aid to Gaza and deter Iran from advancing its nuclear program.

President Donald Trump is slated to hold discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a White House official confirmed on Monday. This conversation forms part of Trump's efforts to expedite aid to the crisis-stricken Gaza region.

The move aligns with Trump's broader strategy to negotiate with global leaders in an attempt to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, particularly by urging Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Observers suggest the timing of this dialogue could be pivotal in addressing the myriad of challenges facing the region, thus highlighting the complexities of international relations under Trump's administration.

