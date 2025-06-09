Trump and Netanyahu: A Call Amidst Tense Nuclear Negotiations

In the midst of crucial nuclear negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to converse with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as confirmed by White House officials.

The discussion aims at pushing forward humanitarian assistance into Gaza and urging Iran to dismantle its nuclear program. Despite prior tensions, including warnings from Trump to Netanyahu about interfering in the Iran talks, the focus remains on diplomacy.

Iran, disagreeing with a U.S. proposal, will soon submit a counter-offer to the United States through Oman, according to Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei. This development highlights the delicate state of international nuclear diplomacy.