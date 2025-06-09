Left Menu

Trump and Netanyahu: A Call Amidst Tense Nuclear Negotiations

U.S President Trump intends to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, aiming to accelerate Gaza aid and influence Iran's nuclear negotiations. Despite occasional tensions with Netanyahu, Trump emphasizes the urgency for coordinated efforts. Iran plans a counter-proposal to the U.S. through Oman, responding to an offer deemed unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:26 IST
Donald Trump

In the midst of crucial nuclear negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to converse with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as confirmed by White House officials.

The discussion aims at pushing forward humanitarian assistance into Gaza and urging Iran to dismantle its nuclear program. Despite prior tensions, including warnings from Trump to Netanyahu about interfering in the Iran talks, the focus remains on diplomacy.

Iran, disagreeing with a U.S. proposal, will soon submit a counter-offer to the United States through Oman, according to Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei. This development highlights the delicate state of international nuclear diplomacy.

