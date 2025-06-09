Left Menu

Mexican Leader Speaks Out Against LA Protest Violence

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum opposed violent actions during Los Angeles protests against immigration raids, urging U.S. authorities to ensure the rule of law in migration processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:28 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her disapproval on Monday of the violent acts during the protests in Los Angeles against immigration raids.

Addressing the situation at her morning press conference, she highlighted the importance of peaceful protests and voiced her concern over the violence that erupted.

Sheinbaum also urged U.S. authorities to uphold the rule of law in their migration processes, stressing the need for orderly and respectful handling of immigration issues.

