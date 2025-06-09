Mexican Leader Speaks Out Against LA Protest Violence

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her disapproval on Monday of the violent acts during the protests in Los Angeles against immigration raids.

Addressing the situation at her morning press conference, she highlighted the importance of peaceful protests and voiced her concern over the violence that erupted.

Sheinbaum also urged U.S. authorities to uphold the rule of law in their migration processes, stressing the need for orderly and respectful handling of immigration issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)