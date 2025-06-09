Maharashtra Electoral Rolls: Transparency Amid Allegations

The Chief Electoral Office in Maharashtra has addressed a controversy by affirming that electoral rolls were provided transparently to political parties, including Congress, during their annual revisions. This has been a consistent practice followed in previous election years such as 2009, 2014, 2019, and now 2024.

Electoral rolls, which are critical for the democratic process, are shared free of cost with recognized parties at both draft and final stages. Information about the Maharashtra-2024 Legislative Assembly electoral rolls is also publicly accessible online, ensuring transparency and accessibility for all stakeholders.

This update comes against the backdrop of allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who suggested potential 'match-fixing' in the elections. The Chief Electoral Office, however, has maintained that procedural and legal guidelines are strictly adhered to in this participatory exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)