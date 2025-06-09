Political Firestorm Erupts Over Lakshmir Bhandar in West Bengal
The TMC and BJP clashed over accusations regarding comments on women's dignity and state funding. The dispute centers on Lakshmir Bhandar, a women’s income-support scheme, and related political strategies in West Bengal. TMC alleges BJP’s mistreatment of women, while BJP accuses TMC of deflecting from women's safety issues.
- Country:
- India
The political temperature in West Bengal soared as TMC and BJP exchanged accusations surrounding women's dignity and central funds allocation. At the heart of the controversy is the state's Lakshmir Bhandar income-support scheme for women, which has sparked sharp recriminations ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's comments on the scheme prompted TMC leaders to accuse the BJP of belittling women. TMC MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Shashi Panja strongly condemned the BJP's alleged misogyny, citing past remarks from party figures as evidence of anti-women sentiment.
Amidst these allegations, the BJP countered that TMC was focusing on selective outrage to divert attention from women's safety issues in the state. The party also refuted claims of central fund blockage, stating that funds were contingent upon state accountability and transparency.
