Former Wrestler Chandrahar Patil Joins Shiv Sena Amid Political Jabs
Former wrestler Chandrahar Patil, who ran unsuccessfully in the Lok Sabha elections from Sangli, joins the Shiv Sena under Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Patil claims he can significantly increase his vote tally with proper support. Shinde takes a jab at Uddhav Thackeray using wrestling metaphors.
Former wrestler and Lok Sabha candidate Chandrahar Patil switched political allegiances by joining the Shiv Sena in a meeting held Monday with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Patil, previously aligned with Shiv Sena (UBT) and defeated by Congress rebel Vishal Patil, indicated that lack of coalition support contributed to his limited 60,000-vote tally. He believes that with the right backing, he can expand this to 600,000 votes in the dynastically politicized Sangli.
In a verbal spar and nod to his grappling roots, Shinde used wrestling terms to criticize Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde celebrated his rise from a humble farming background to the Chief Minister's office, asserting equality within his party as opposed to Thackeray's systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
