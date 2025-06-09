Left Menu

Former Wrestler Chandrahar Patil Joins Shiv Sena Amid Political Jabs

Former wrestler Chandrahar Patil, who ran unsuccessfully in the Lok Sabha elections from Sangli, joins the Shiv Sena under Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Patil claims he can significantly increase his vote tally with proper support. Shinde takes a jab at Uddhav Thackeray using wrestling metaphors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:55 IST
Former Wrestler Chandrahar Patil Joins Shiv Sena Amid Political Jabs
Chandrahar Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Former wrestler and Lok Sabha candidate Chandrahar Patil switched political allegiances by joining the Shiv Sena in a meeting held Monday with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Patil, previously aligned with Shiv Sena (UBT) and defeated by Congress rebel Vishal Patil, indicated that lack of coalition support contributed to his limited 60,000-vote tally. He believes that with the right backing, he can expand this to 600,000 votes in the dynastically politicized Sangli.

In a verbal spar and nod to his grappling roots, Shinde used wrestling terms to criticize Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde celebrated his rise from a humble farming background to the Chief Minister's office, asserting equality within his party as opposed to Thackeray's systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025