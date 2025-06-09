Congress Revamps Telangana Leadership with New Appointments

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has filled pivotal roles within the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), a decision pending since B Mahesh Kumar Goud assumed the presidency in September 2024. This move marks a significant step in the party's effort to bolster its leadership structure ahead of future political challenges.

A total of 27 vice presidents and 69 general secretaries were appointed, as detailed in the AICC's press release from Delhi. Notable figures including Lok Sabha member K Raghuveer Reddy and MLC Balmoor Venkat are among the newly appointed vice presidents. Key general secretaries featuring in this announcement include MLAs Ch Parnika Reddy, Matta Ragamayee, and Vedma Bojju.

Sources within the Congress highlighted the emphasis on women and social justice in these appointments. The vice presidents' roster reflects this diversity, with eight members from backward classes, five from Scheduled Castes (SCs), two from Scheduled Tribes (STs), and three Muslims being assigned key roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)