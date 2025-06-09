Tensions Rise in Colombia: Presidential Hopeful Miguel Uribe Shot Amidst Political Turmoil

Miguel Uribe, a conservative Colombian presidential candidate, was shot in the head over the weekend, leaving him in critical condition. The 39-year-old senator underwent brain surgery but has shown limited response to treatment, according to medical reports on Monday.

The assassination attempt has sent shockwaves across Colombia, with political figures decrying the attack as indicative of the deteriorating security situation in the nation. Public protests have arisen, with citizens decrying President Gustavo Petro's inflammatory rhetoric, which some believe could be inciting political violence.

Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old suspect involved in the shooting, and investigations are underway. Meanwhile, concerns about the recruitment of minors by armed groups continue to be a critical issue, challenging Colombia's legal and social frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)