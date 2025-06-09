Gaza Flotilla: Celebrity Activists Detained in Aid Ship Seizure
Israeli forces seized a Gaza-bound aid boat, detaining Greta Thunberg and other activists amid a blockade during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The activists aimed to protest Israel's military action and deliver aid to Gaza. Israel claims the operation was a stunt, while activists decry a breach of international law.
- Country:
- Israel
In a dramatic turn of events, Israeli forces apprehended a Gaza-bound aid vessel early Monday, detaining notable climate activist Greta Thunberg and others onboard. The action was part of the enforcement of a stringent blockade on the Palestinian territory amid escalating tensions from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
The boat, en route to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, was redirected to Ashdod port in southern Israel. Rights group Adalah condemned the detention, claiming it violated international law as the vessel was in international waters. Israeli authorities, however, dismissed the flotilla's mission as a public relations stunt.
Swedish Foreign Minister has indicated that the activists understood the risks involved. Meanwhile, efforts by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to break the blockade have faced significant resistance, illustrating the complex web of politics surrounding aid delivery to conflict-stricken Gaza.
ALSO READ
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip climbs to 40, reports AP citing local health officials.
Israeli Strike on Gaza School Sparks Global Outrage
Tragic Toll: Israeli Strikes Devastate Northern Gaza
Tensions Rise: Israeli Protesters Storm UNRWA Compound
Israeli Strikes Amplify Gaza Crisis Amid Controversial Aid Efforts