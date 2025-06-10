Trump Threatens More Troops Amidst California Tensions
President Donald Trump has announced the potential deployment of additional National Guard troops to California. This follows his support for the arrest of Governor Gavin Newsom amid rising tensions due to immigration protests in Los Angeles, highlighting a growing conflict between Trump and the Democratic governor.
- United States
President Donald Trump has taken a firm stance, indicating he may deploy more National Guard troops to California if the situation demands. This announcement came shortly after he openly supported the arrest of Governor Gavin Newsom.
Over the weekend, immigration protests in Los Angeles heightened tensions, intensifying the conflict between Trump and the state's Democratic leadership.
The ongoing disagreement reflects a broader struggle over immigration policy and the protests that have recently gripped the city, further polarizing political lines.
