Union Leader's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protest
David Huerta, a union leader in California, was released from federal custody on a $50,000 bond after being arrested for protesting immigration raids in Los Angeles. His arrest has become a significant cause for union members and Democratic politicians, who have been advocating for his release.
California union leader David Huerta has been released on a $50,000 bond after being held in federal custody. Huerta, aged 58, was arrested last Friday during a protest against immigration raids in Los Angeles. As president of SEIU California, he holds a prominent position within a powerful labor union.
Huerta's arrest has galvanized union members nationwide, becoming a significant rallying point. The incident also drew the attention of Democratic politicians, who ardently called for his immediate release.
On Monday, his release coincided with a march by SEIU through downtown, following a rally that underscored the union's protest against the federal immigration policy.
