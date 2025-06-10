Union Leader's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protest

California union leader David Huerta has been released on a $50,000 bond after being held in federal custody. Huerta, aged 58, was arrested last Friday during a protest against immigration raids in Los Angeles. As president of SEIU California, he holds a prominent position within a powerful labor union.

Huerta's arrest has galvanized union members nationwide, becoming a significant rallying point. The incident also drew the attention of Democratic politicians, who ardently called for his immediate release.

On Monday, his release coincided with a march by SEIU through downtown, following a rally that underscored the union's protest against the federal immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)