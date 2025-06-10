Left Menu

Karnataka Leaders in Delhi: Caste Census and Stampede Tragedy on Agenda

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar are visiting Delhi, potentially to discuss the caste census and Bengaluru's stampede tragedy with the party high command. Home Minister G Parameshwara remains uninformed of the agenda. The meeting likely includes discussions with Congress President Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are in Delhi, possibly addressing the caste census and the recent Bengaluru stampede tragedy with their party high command. While the state's Home Minister G Parameshwara admitted ignorance of the visit's agenda, he speculated that information about the tragedy might be relayed to party leaders.

According to insider sources, discussions on caste census issues are the primary focus of the meeting. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar are expected to meet with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at Indira Bhawan in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrations in Bengaluru, which resulted in 11 fatalities, remains a poignant concern. The Karnataka High Court is addressing legal challenges connected to the incident, including a petition by Royal Challengers' Marketing and Revenue Head, Nikhil Sosale, concerning his arrest related to the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

