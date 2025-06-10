NCP's Political Shift: A Collective Decision Under Ajit Pawar's Leadership

NCP State President Sunil Tatkare declared on Tuesday that it was a collective decision to align the party with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the guidance of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

On the party's 26th Foundation Day, Tatkare dismissed ongoing rumors regarding a potential reunion with the opposing faction spearheaded by Sharad Pawar, emphasizing the party's unified stance on its political alliances. He reiterated that their move was grounded in historical considerations and pursued for people's welfare, all while retaining the party's secular values.

Tatkare assured that the party will sustain its journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, aiming to continue promoting its ideologies in alignment with eminent figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Phule. Celebrations across factions marked this significant decision, highlighting the party's ongoing commitment amid changing political landscapes.