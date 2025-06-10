Left Menu

11 Years of Transformation: Modi's Era of Progress and Development

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure for transforming despair into a progressive, citizen-centric administration. The period has been marked by poverty alleviation, innovation, and transparent governance, enhancing democracy and making strides in domestic production and export. Technology and national security have strengthened under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an address at the state BJP headquarters, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative 11 years in office. The minister emphasized the shift from negativity to progress, highlighting the government's achievements in transparent and citizen-focused governance.

The minister pointed to successes in poverty alleviation and technological advancement. Modi's administration has fostered national growth through initiatives like Direct Benefit Transfer and Make in India, spurring domestic production and export. The period has sought to secure borders, establish peace, and strengthen democracy.

Shekhawat underscored the replacement of corruption-prone middlemen with streamlined systems that have revitalized hope in government. As India embarks on a new developmental journey, the last decade under Modi stands as a testament to vision and resilience, from tackling policy paralysis to embracing innovation and reformed governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

