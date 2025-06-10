Historic Ride: Vande Bharat Train Connects Jammu and Kashmir to the Nation
Jammu and Kashmir celebrated a historic event as Minister Satish Sharma rode the newly launched Vande Bharat train from Srinagar to Katra, fulfilling a long-pending demand for improved connectivity. The train aims to offer more accessible and affordable travel, breaking airline monopolies and enhancing regional integration.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark development for Jammu and Kashmir, Minister Satish Sharma on Tuesday embarked on the inaugural journey of the Vande Bharat train from Srinagar to Katra. Describing the event as a 'historic moment,' Sharma acknowledged the fulfillment of a long-pending demand for enhanced connectivity for the region's residents.
The introduction of the Vande Bharat train is expected to disrupt the prevailing airline dominance by providing more affordable and accessible travel options. 'This is a historic moment for us,' Sharma stated in an interview with ANI. 'The valley is finally linked to the rest of the country, a vision that has been decades in the making.'
Accompanied by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Sharma witnessed the train traversing the impressive Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch, completed despite challenging conditions. Abdullah described the train service, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, as the 'biggest gift' to the people, promising to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Boom to Resilience: How Tourism Shapes Growth in Small Developing States
Cyprus Bolsters Water Supply Ahead of Tourism Season
Rann Utsav & Khelo India Beach Games: A Dual Extravaganza to Boost Kutch Tourism
South Summit in Chennai Pushes India’s Ayush Wellness Tourism Global Ambitions
Reviving Kashmir's Tourism: Thomas Cook's Strategic Discussion with Chief Minister