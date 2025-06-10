Historic Ride: Vande Bharat Train Connects Jammu and Kashmir to the Nation

In a landmark development for Jammu and Kashmir, Minister Satish Sharma on Tuesday embarked on the inaugural journey of the Vande Bharat train from Srinagar to Katra. Describing the event as a 'historic moment,' Sharma acknowledged the fulfillment of a long-pending demand for enhanced connectivity for the region's residents.

The introduction of the Vande Bharat train is expected to disrupt the prevailing airline dominance by providing more affordable and accessible travel options. 'This is a historic moment for us,' Sharma stated in an interview with ANI. 'The valley is finally linked to the rest of the country, a vision that has been decades in the making.'

Accompanied by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Sharma witnessed the train traversing the impressive Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch, completed despite challenging conditions. Abdullah described the train service, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, as the 'biggest gift' to the people, promising to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)