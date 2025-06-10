Left Menu

Historic Ride: Vande Bharat Train Connects Jammu and Kashmir to the Nation

Jammu and Kashmir celebrated a historic event as Minister Satish Sharma rode the newly launched Vande Bharat train from Srinagar to Katra, fulfilling a long-pending demand for improved connectivity. The train aims to offer more accessible and affordable travel, breaking airline monopolies and enhancing regional integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:36 IST
Historic Ride: Vande Bharat Train Connects Jammu and Kashmir to the Nation
J-K Minister for Youth & Sports, Satish Sharma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development for Jammu and Kashmir, Minister Satish Sharma on Tuesday embarked on the inaugural journey of the Vande Bharat train from Srinagar to Katra. Describing the event as a 'historic moment,' Sharma acknowledged the fulfillment of a long-pending demand for enhanced connectivity for the region's residents.

The introduction of the Vande Bharat train is expected to disrupt the prevailing airline dominance by providing more affordable and accessible travel options. 'This is a historic moment for us,' Sharma stated in an interview with ANI. 'The valley is finally linked to the rest of the country, a vision that has been decades in the making.'

Accompanied by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Sharma witnessed the train traversing the impressive Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch, completed despite challenging conditions. Abdullah described the train service, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, as the 'biggest gift' to the people, promising to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025