Germany Invites Indian Students: Explore Top-Quality, Low-Cost Education in State-Run Universities
German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, urges Indian students to consider Germany's high-quality education. He emphasizes state-run universities' affordable and first-class programs, especially in STEM fields. Ackermann warns against private colleges, highlighting Germany's liberal immigration laws and promising future for Indian students.
German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, reiterated Germany's long-standing partnership with Indian students, urging them to explore higher education opportunities in Germany directly, rather than through agents. He emphasized that Germany offers first-class, English-taught education, particularly in STEM fields, and is seeking talented, ambitious students to join its academic community.
Ackermann highlighted the advantages of state-run universities, which provide high-quality education at lower costs compared to private institutions. With 50,000 Indian students already in Germany, the nation aims to boost these numbers, offering a friendly environment and liberal immigration laws to skilled Indian graduates and professionals.
The envoy cautioned against private colleges that may not match the quality of state-owned schools, urging students to prioritize institutions that grant recognized German diplomas. As Indo-German ties strengthen, collaborative projects in climate change and smart cities emphasize a partnership of equals, enhancing educational and professional prospects for Indian students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
