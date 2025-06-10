Left Menu

Germany Invites Indian Students: Explore Top-Quality, Low-Cost Education in State-Run Universities

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, urges Indian students to consider Germany's high-quality education. He emphasizes state-run universities' affordable and first-class programs, especially in STEM fields. Ackermann warns against private colleges, highlighting Germany's liberal immigration laws and promising future for Indian students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:29 IST
German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, reiterated Germany's long-standing partnership with Indian students, urging them to explore higher education opportunities in Germany directly, rather than through agents. He emphasized that Germany offers first-class, English-taught education, particularly in STEM fields, and is seeking talented, ambitious students to join its academic community.

Ackermann highlighted the advantages of state-run universities, which provide high-quality education at lower costs compared to private institutions. With 50,000 Indian students already in Germany, the nation aims to boost these numbers, offering a friendly environment and liberal immigration laws to skilled Indian graduates and professionals.

The envoy cautioned against private colleges that may not match the quality of state-owned schools, urging students to prioritize institutions that grant recognized German diplomas. As Indo-German ties strengthen, collaborative projects in climate change and smart cities emphasize a partnership of equals, enhancing educational and professional prospects for Indian students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

