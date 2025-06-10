BJP's Triumph: Trust in Modi's Leadership and Vision

Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeswari announced that the citizens have granted the saffron party a decisive mandate for governance for a third term.

These remarks were made as the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated one year of its third tenure at the Centre.

Purandeswari emphasized the public's belief in the BJP's governance capabilities, citing Modi's guiding vision of 'Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas' — development, collective effort, and trust for all. Her comments came during a press conference, where she attributed the party's ongoing success to the prime minister's strong leadership and dedication to transparency and development. This continued electoral victory, according to her, reflects the public's pursuit of a corruption-free administration and their discontent with the past hardships under the YSRCP regime.

Additionally, she noted the Centre's support for regional projects like Polavaram and capital growth. Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, joined other BJP leaders in commemorating the NDA's 11-year journey at the Center with an exhibition.

(With inputs from agencies.)