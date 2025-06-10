Controversy Erupts in Nilambur Bypoll over Support from Communal Groups
The Nilambur bypoll has sparked controversy with Welfare Party’s support for the Congress-led UDF, triggering criticism from CPI(M), which accused UDF of communal inclinations. The BJP condemned both UDF and LDF for seeking support from communal groups, alleging political opportunism. The by-election is set for June 19.
The political landscape in Nilambur has been rocked by controversy as the Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Welfare Party's support for the Congress-led UDF ignited criticism from the ruling CPI(M). The Left party accused the opposition front of losing its moral stance against communalism.
The UDF swiftly responded to the accusations, highlighting CPI(M)'s own ties with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), led by controversial cleric Abdul Nasar Ma'dani. They pointed out the irony in CPI(M)'s critique, given their acceptance of PDP's backing.
As political tensions rise, the BJP has condemned both UDF and LDF for allegedly courting communal support to secure political gains in the Nilambur bypoll, scheduled for June 19.
