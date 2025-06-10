Controversy Erupts in Nilambur Bypoll over Support from Communal Groups

The political landscape in Nilambur has been rocked by controversy as the Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Welfare Party's support for the Congress-led UDF ignited criticism from the ruling CPI(M). The Left party accused the opposition front of losing its moral stance against communalism.

The UDF swiftly responded to the accusations, highlighting CPI(M)'s own ties with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), led by controversial cleric Abdul Nasar Ma'dani. They pointed out the irony in CPI(M)'s critique, given their acceptance of PDP's backing.

As political tensions rise, the BJP has condemned both UDF and LDF for allegedly courting communal support to secure political gains in the Nilambur bypoll, scheduled for June 19.

