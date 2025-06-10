BJP Demands Resignation Over Tragic Stampede in Karnataka
The Karnataka BJP is holding protests, blaming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for a stampede on June 4 that killed 11 people. Party leaders accuse them of exploiting RCB's victory for political gain. Demonstrations are planned until the government resigns.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka BJP has held Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar directly accountable for a deadly stampede on June 4, which claimed the lives of 11 people. Consequently, the party has announced statewide protests demanding their resignation.
A mega protest is scheduled at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on June 13, with plans to escalate to sieging the Chief Minister's residence. Statewide protests in all Assembly constituencies are set for June 16. Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has declared that protests will persist until the resignations are secured.
Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar of exploiting the RCB's victory for political leverage, resulting in fatal overcrowding at celebrations. He criticized the government's neglect of security advisories and emphasized the BJP's determination to continue protests against an 'anti-people and corrupt' Congress government, which they claim is tarnishing the state's reputation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Stampede
- Protest
- Siddaramaiah
- Shivakumar
- BJP
- RCB
- Resignation
- Politics
- Tragedy
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Simmer in Karnataka Amid Controversial Remarks by BJP MLC
Delhi BJP Government Promises No Slum Demolitions: CM Gupta Assures Improved Facilities
Congress Demands BJP MP Ramchandra Jangra's Dismissal Over Controversial Remarks
Karnataka Political Drama: Congress vs. BJP in Defamation Clash
Congress Demands Action Against BJP MP for Insensitive Remarks