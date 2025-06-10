West Bengal Assembly Commends Armed Forces Amid Legislative Turmoil

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday expressed unanimous support for the Indian armed forces, acknowledging their precision in striking terror targets across the western border. The resolution praised the forces for their steadfast courage in protecting national security, passing without any opposition in the House.

The session witnessed uproarious scenes when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP-led central government for alleged intelligence and security failures, linked to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam that took 26 lives. Her comments sparked protests from the opposition, accusing her of politicizing a national tragedy.

A heated exchange ensued, with the Speaker eventually restoring order for the resolution's passage. The text notably omitted the term 'Operation Sindoor' while referring to the strikes conducted on May 7 in Pakistan and PoK regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)