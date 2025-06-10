Left Menu

Ambedkar Statue Controversy Sparks Political Clash in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress accuses the RSS-BJP of halting the installation of a BR Ambedkar statue at Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior Bench due to alleged conspiracies. The party insists the statue be installed without delay, citing Ambedkar's constitutional contributions. Congress plans social awareness and political movements to protect the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:42 IST
The Congress has levied accusations against the RSS-BJP, alleging their involvement in obstructing the installation of a BR Ambedkar statue at the Gwalior Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court. The opposition party claims this delay is part of a strategic conspiracy.

Harish Chaudhary, Congress' Madhya Pradesh in-charge, emphasized the need for the statue's installation, condemning the alleged RSS-BJP controversy as a means to create conflict. Chaudhary highlighted Ambedkar's contribution to the Constitution, asserting that it transcends class boundaries.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders have called for an immediate resolution, demanding an apology from those obstructing the process. They plan to launch social awareness campaigns and political movements to ensure the protection of constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

