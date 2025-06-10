BJP Claims Transformative Development in Ladakh Under Modi Leadership

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari asserted the Modi government's commitment to Ladakh's development over the last 11 years, citing multiple achievements as evidence. At a Leh press conference, he criticized Congress for neglecting the region's needs.

Bhandari highlighted that under Modi, long-standing demands like the Union Territory status for Ladakh were met, a feat unattained during Congress's 70-year dominance. He pointed to the establishment of new districts and the quadrupling of the region's budget compared to the UPA era.

He emphasized strides in modernizing Ladakh's infrastructure, including women's reservation in councils and job opportunities for local youths. The spokesperson also attacked Congress's defense policy, contrasting it with Modi's assertive stand on regional development, impacting both domestic growth and defense exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)