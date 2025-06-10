Left Menu

BJP Claims Transformative Development in Ladakh Under Modi Leadership

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari highlighted significant progress in Ladakh under Prime Minister Modi's 11 years in office, criticizing Congress for past neglect. Key achievements include granting Union Territory status, increased budgets, and infrastructure improvements. He praised the BJP's focus on defense needs and local development, citing comprehensive advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:05 IST
BJP Claims Transformative Development in Ladakh Under Modi Leadership
BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari asserted the Modi government's commitment to Ladakh's development over the last 11 years, citing multiple achievements as evidence. At a Leh press conference, he criticized Congress for neglecting the region's needs.

Bhandari highlighted that under Modi, long-standing demands like the Union Territory status for Ladakh were met, a feat unattained during Congress's 70-year dominance. He pointed to the establishment of new districts and the quadrupling of the region's budget compared to the UPA era.

He emphasized strides in modernizing Ladakh's infrastructure, including women's reservation in councils and job opportunities for local youths. The spokesperson also attacked Congress's defense policy, contrasting it with Modi's assertive stand on regional development, impacting both domestic growth and defense exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025