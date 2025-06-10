Escalating Tensions: Intense Drone and Missile Strikes Hit Ukraine
Russia launched an extensive drone and missile attack on Ukrainian cities Kyiv and Odesa, leading to fatalities and destruction. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for international intervention. Despite ongoing peace talks, a ceasefire remains elusive as both countries continue military engagements and prisoner swaps amid rising casualty tolls.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia launched a massive drone and missile strike on Ukrainian cities Kyiv and Odesa, resulting in at least three deaths and numerous injuries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attacks, describing them as some of the largest since the conflict began over three years ago.
According to reports from Ukrainian officials, Moscow's forces fired over 315 drones, predominantly Shahed models, and seven missiles during the overnight assault. The latest bombardment highlights the intensifying nature of the conflict, which persists despite recent peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
The ongoing violence coincides with prisoner exchanges facilitated during talks in Istanbul, yet a comprehensive ceasefire remains out of reach. With the international community called to respond, the situation underscores the urgent need for decisive diplomatic action to prevent further escalation.
