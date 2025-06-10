Left Menu

Trump's Military Maneuvering: Fort Bragg to LA

President Donald Trump plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Army at Fort Bragg, deploying military forces amidst immigration protests in Los Angeles. The event aims to showcase military strength with a parade in Washington, DC. California opposes this, suing Trump over state sovereignty concerns.

Updated: 10-06-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:20 IST
Trump's Military Maneuvering: Fort Bragg to LA
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is set to address Fort Bragg on Tuesday in celebration of the US Army's 250th anniversary, using the event to signal a strong military presence in the face of immigration protests in Los Angeles.

Key military figures, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, will join Trump at the North Carolina base, renowned as the center for US Army Special Operations Command.

Tensions between the Trump administration and California Democrats have heightened, culminating in a legal suit against Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops to LA. The state argues this move undermines its sovereignty, while protesters disrupt key infrastructure in response to the military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

