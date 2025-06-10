Left Menu

Impeachment Drama: Sara Duterte Faces Political Crossroads

Philippine senators have returned Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment case to the lower house for constitutional clarification. Accused of high crimes and betraying public trust, Duterte denies the allegations. The trial, with significant political implications, could affect President Marcos Jr.'s influence and future administration goals in the Philippines.

Updated: 10-06-2025 18:59 IST
In a dramatic twist, Philippine senators have sent Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment case back to the lower house for further constitutional review. The decision comes mere hours after the impeachment trial began, sparking debates among senators, including a motion for dismissal by a Duterte ally.

The impeachment case, originally approved in February, accuses Duterte of high crimes and betrayal of public trust, allegations she fervently denies. The case's return to the lower house means the trial, which could have lifelong political repercussions for Duterte, hangs in the balance.

This development is crucial for Philippine politics, as it not only impacts Duterte's future but also has major implications for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. As Duterte's trial looms, the political landscape shifts with potential challenges ahead for any future presidential ambitions from both camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

