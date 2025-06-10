Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Mandatory Urdu Inclusion in JK Exam

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) led a protest in Jammu against the Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to make Urdu a compulsory subject in the Naib Tehsildar recruitment examination. They argue it unfairly disadvantages youth from Jammu who primarily speak Hindi, Dogri, or English.

Updated: 10-06-2025 19:41 IST
In a heated protest, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) vocally opposed the Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to mandate Urdu as a compulsory subject in the Naib Tehsildar recruitment examination. This demonstration, led by state president Arun Prabhat, took place at Kacchi Chawni and saw participants decrying the move as discriminatory and regionally biased.

Prabhat criticized the decision as an attempt to disadvantage Jammu candidates by enforcing a language criterion that does not align with their educational background. Most candidates from Jammu study in Hindi, Dogri, or English, putting them at a disadvantage compared to those familiar with Urdu. Prabhat further accused the government of a policy that violates principles of equality and inclusivity in public sector jobs.

The BJYM has called on the Lt Governor and the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board to reconsider this decision, advocating for Urdu to be an optional subject or for candidates to choose from regional languages. Prabhat has also encouraged civil society and leaders to oppose this policy, emphasizing the need to uphold constitutional rights for Jammu and Kashmir's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

