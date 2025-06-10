Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Rallies for Farmers' Rights Against Plummeting Prices

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the TDP-led NDA government for neglecting farmers' distress over low prices for crops like palm oil and cocoa. Reddy vowed support for affected farmers and MDU operators whose livelihoods suffered after the government scrapped doorstep ration distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:53 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Rallies for Farmers' Rights Against Plummeting Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticized the TDP-led NDA government for allegedly ignoring the 'deepening distress' among farmers. During a meeting with farmers from West Godavari district, Reddy addressed several grievances about the dropping prices of palm oil, cocoa, and tobacco, despite increasing input costs.

Reddy firmly declared that the YSRCP stands by the farmers, urging them not to lose hope as the party is committed to fighting for their rights. A press release highlighted his assurance, with a farmer from Eluru district reporting a significant reduction in palm oil prices, and a cocoa farmer complaining of a drastic price cut imposed by buyers linked to TDP.

In another engagement, Reddy met with Mobile Distribution Unit (MDU) operators from Krishna district who expressed hardships following the scrapping of their vehicle-based ration distribution system by the current government. Many operators are now struggling with unpaid vehicle loans after losing their primary income source. Reddy pledged to support these operators in regaining their livelihoods and dignity, although there was no immediate response from the ruling TDP.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025