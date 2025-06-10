YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Rallies for Farmers' Rights Against Plummeting Prices

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticized the TDP-led NDA government for allegedly ignoring the 'deepening distress' among farmers. During a meeting with farmers from West Godavari district, Reddy addressed several grievances about the dropping prices of palm oil, cocoa, and tobacco, despite increasing input costs.

Reddy firmly declared that the YSRCP stands by the farmers, urging them not to lose hope as the party is committed to fighting for their rights. A press release highlighted his assurance, with a farmer from Eluru district reporting a significant reduction in palm oil prices, and a cocoa farmer complaining of a drastic price cut imposed by buyers linked to TDP.

In another engagement, Reddy met with Mobile Distribution Unit (MDU) operators from Krishna district who expressed hardships following the scrapping of their vehicle-based ration distribution system by the current government. Many operators are now struggling with unpaid vehicle loans after losing their primary income source. Reddy pledged to support these operators in regaining their livelihoods and dignity, although there was no immediate response from the ruling TDP.