Left Parties Rally for Palestinian Solidarity Amidst Gaza Crisis

On Tuesday, the Left parties of India, including CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) Liberation, AIFB, and RSP, issued a joint statement denouncing Israel's military actions in Gaza. They announced June 17 as 'National Day of Solidarity with Palestine'. The statement strongly condemned the ongoing war termed as genocidal by Israel against Palestinians.

The statement highlighted the devastating impact of Israel's attacks, which have resulted in over 55,000 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children. It decried the targeting of infrastructure in Gaza, contributing to a humanitarian crisis, and criticized Israel's blockade of aid to the region. The Left parties also condemned an attack on a Freedom Flotilla ship, calling for the release of all detained international volunteers.

Expressing disappointment in India's current stance, the Left parties urged the government to support the Palestinian cause historically backed by India. They called on democratic forces to join the June 17 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, condemning Israel's actions and urging India to cease military cooperation with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)