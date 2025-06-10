Left Menu

Left Parties Rally for Palestinian Solidarity Amidst Gaza Crisis

The Left parties in India have condemned Israel's military actions in Gaza and announced a National Day of Solidarity with Palestine on June 17. They criticize the Israeli government's military aggression and urge the Indian government to demand the release of detained volunteers and support humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:33 IST
Left Parties Rally for Palestinian Solidarity Amidst Gaza Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Left parties of India, including CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) Liberation, AIFB, and RSP, issued a joint statement denouncing Israel's military actions in Gaza. They announced June 17 as 'National Day of Solidarity with Palestine'. The statement strongly condemned the ongoing war termed as genocidal by Israel against Palestinians.

The statement highlighted the devastating impact of Israel's attacks, which have resulted in over 55,000 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children. It decried the targeting of infrastructure in Gaza, contributing to a humanitarian crisis, and criticized Israel's blockade of aid to the region. The Left parties also condemned an attack on a Freedom Flotilla ship, calling for the release of all detained international volunteers.

Expressing disappointment in India's current stance, the Left parties urged the government to support the Palestinian cause historically backed by India. They called on democratic forces to join the June 17 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, condemning Israel's actions and urging India to cease military cooperation with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025