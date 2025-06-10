Clash of Statues: Political Battle Over Maharaja Suheldev's Legacy
The unveiling of a bronze statue of Maharaja Suheldev by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instigates political sparring with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, who vows to erect a gold statue if elected. The rivalry underscores ongoing debates over historical legacy and political motives in Uttar Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
In a politically charged move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a colossal bronze statue of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich. The ceremony was imbued with political significance as Adityanath questioned past governments over the delayed commemoration of the 11th-century ruler, highlighting alleged negligence by opposition parties.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, at a celebratory event for the ruler's Victory Day in Lucknow, declared plans to install a gold statue of Suheldev at the Gomti Riverfront if his party gains governance in the 2027 elections. Yadav's promise acts as both a tribute and a political strategy aimed at the Rajbhar community.
The spar between leaders extends to broader electoral strategies, with Yadav challenging the integrity of the Election Commission and accusing the BJP of electoral malpractice. As both parties engage in public maneuvers, the legacy of Maharaja Suheldev becomes a focal point of political contention in Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
