Left Menu

Slapgate Sparks Political Tensions in Uttar Pradesh

During a public event in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, Mahendra Rajbhar, the national president of the Suheldev Swabhiman Party, was slapped by a party worker, triggering strong reactions. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of being complicit in the attack, calling it an attack on backward classes and minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 11-06-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:00 IST
Slapgate Sparks Political Tensions in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking public incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, Mahendra Rajbhar, the national president of the Suheldev Swabhiman Party (SSP), was repeatedly slapped by a party worker during a public gathering. The altercation, which occurred after Rajbhar was garlanded on stage, has sparked outrage and political fallout.

A viral video of the assault drew condemnation from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who labeled it an 'atrocity' against backward classes, Dalits, and minorities, accusing the BJP of being complicit. The event was meant to celebrate Maharaja Suheldev's victory day and included a 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony.

Mahendra Rajbhar, who filed a complaint against Brijesh Rajbhar, alleged that the incident was orchestrated by Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). The investigation is ongoing, while political leaders continue to trade accusations over the motivations and implications of this public unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025