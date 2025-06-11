Slapgate Sparks Political Tensions in Uttar Pradesh
During a public event in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, Mahendra Rajbhar, the national president of the Suheldev Swabhiman Party, was slapped by a party worker, triggering strong reactions. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of being complicit in the attack, calling it an attack on backward classes and minorities.
In a shocking public incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, Mahendra Rajbhar, the national president of the Suheldev Swabhiman Party (SSP), was repeatedly slapped by a party worker during a public gathering. The altercation, which occurred after Rajbhar was garlanded on stage, has sparked outrage and political fallout.
A viral video of the assault drew condemnation from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who labeled it an 'atrocity' against backward classes, Dalits, and minorities, accusing the BJP of being complicit. The event was meant to celebrate Maharaja Suheldev's victory day and included a 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony.
Mahendra Rajbhar, who filed a complaint against Brijesh Rajbhar, alleged that the incident was orchestrated by Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). The investigation is ongoing, while political leaders continue to trade accusations over the motivations and implications of this public unrest.
