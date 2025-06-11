Left Menu

Colombia's Struggle with Rebel Violence: Bomb Attacks Shake Cali and Cauca

At least four people were killed in Colombia due to bomb attacks by rebel groups near police stations in Cali and Cauca. Authorities attribute the attacks to the FARC-EMC rebels. This violence coincides with the shooting of presidential candidate Miguel Uribe, highlighting ongoing struggles with rebel groups after a 2016 peace deal.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia faced a grim day as rebel groups launched deadly bomb attacks near police stations in Cali and Cauca on Tuesday, resulting in at least four casualties, according to official reports. The attacks, authorities assert, were orchestrated by the FARC-EMC, a faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

The explosives, strategically placed in cars and motorcycles, targeted key police locations. This incident follows closely on the heels of a separate attack on conservative presidential candidate Miguel Uribe, who was shot during a rally in Bogota and remains in critical condition.

As rebel groups vie for control of territories left by the demobilized FARC, Colombia's government is locked in peace negotiations with various factions, including the one led by commander Luis Alberto Alban. Despite recent setbacks in talks, the government remains committed to curbing the violence that has plagued the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

