Argentina's Supreme Court Upholds Sentence: Former President Cristina Fernández Faces Jail Time

In a landmark decision, Argentina's Supreme Court has upheld a six-year prison sentence on corruption charges for former President Cristina Fernández. This ruling disqualifies her from holding public office, dealing a significant blow to the Peronism movement she leads.

The court found Fernández guilty of irregular fund allocations, resulting in a USD 70 million embezzlement case initiated in 2016. The decision has sparked significant political turmoil, with supporters blocking roads in Buenos Aires in protest.

Despite the legal setback, Fernández remains defiant, criticising the court as a tool of Argentina's economic elite. Her defense plans to appeal the verdict to international human rights bodies, raising questions about the impartiality of the Argentine judicial system.

