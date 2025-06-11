Left Menu

Argentina's Supreme Court Upholds Sentence: Former President Cristina Fernández Faces Jail Time

Argentina's Supreme Court has upheld a six-year prison sentence for former President Cristina Fernández on corruption charges. This decision disqualifies her from future political offices, intensifying political tensions. Her legal team plans to appeal to international human rights organizations while protests erupt in Buenos Aires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 11-06-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 06:05 IST
Argentina's Supreme Court Upholds Sentence: Former President Cristina Fernández Faces Jail Time
Cristina Fernández

In a landmark decision, Argentina's Supreme Court has upheld a six-year prison sentence on corruption charges for former President Cristina Fernández. This ruling disqualifies her from holding public office, dealing a significant blow to the Peronism movement she leads.

The court found Fernández guilty of irregular fund allocations, resulting in a USD 70 million embezzlement case initiated in 2016. The decision has sparked significant political turmoil, with supporters blocking roads in Buenos Aires in protest.

Despite the legal setback, Fernández remains defiant, criticising the court as a tool of Argentina's economic elite. Her defense plans to appeal the verdict to international human rights bodies, raising questions about the impartiality of the Argentine judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025